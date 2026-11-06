How Vodafone Qatar Is Advancing Sustainability Through Solar Energy

Vodafone Qatar has emphasised that sustainability remains a key priority for Qatar as the country continues to advance its National Vision 2030, with environmental development forming an important part of its long-term ambitions.

As industries continue to expand and adopt new technologies, businesses are increasingly focusing on improving energy efficiency and reducing their environmental impact, Vodafone noted.

For the telecommunications sector, maintaining reliable connectivity requires extensive network infrastructure and a continuous supply of energy. With growing demand for digital services, telecommunications providers are exploring more energy-efficient solutions to support network operations and reduce reliance on conventional power sources, it further stated.

Vodafone Qatar noted that sustainability and digital transformation remain among its key priorities, with the company continuing to identify opportunities to improve operational efficiency and reduce its environmental impact. This includes the integration of renewable energy into its network infrastructure to support more efficient and environmentally responsible operations.

Vodafone stated that it continues to utilise innovation in sustainable telecommunications infrastructure by adopting a pioneering portable solar solution. This innovative solution enables the delivery of reliable, green telecom coverage anywhere across the country, including remote and challenging environments such as desert areas, while reinforcing Vodafone's commitment to climate protection and reducing its environmental footprint.

Furthermore, Vodafone is advancing the integration of AI-powered solar energy management systems into its telecom infrastructure. By leveraging artificial intelligence to study Qatar's climate patterns and environmental conditions, the solution intelligently optimises solar energy storage and discharge based on the specific requirements of each individual site, it noted.

According to Vodafone, this adaptive, site-specific approach maximises solar energy utilisation, enhances storage efficiency, and optimises energy availability, enabling more sustainable, resilient, and energy-efficient telecom operations across Qatar.

Vodafone Qatar currently has 104 solar-powered telecom sites across the country, with a combined solar generation capacity of 1.2MW. Solar energy accounts for approximately 85% of the power demand at these sites, representing 3% of Vodafone Qatar's total network power demand.

The integration of solar energy has reduced the need for diesel-powered electricity generation. At the deployed sites, average diesel generator runtime has decreased from 24 hours to 2.16 hours per day, helping to reduce fuel consumption and associated emissions, it stated.

Since its launch in May 2024, the project has helped prevent approximately 840.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions through solar energy generation, while also contributing to lower noise pollution and a reduced risk of fuel spills.

As Qatar marks Sustainability Week, Vodafone Qatar noted that it continues to support the country's sustainability ambitions through the adoption of renewable energy and more efficient network infrastructure. These efforts reflect the company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and contributing to the long-term objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, it added.