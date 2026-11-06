LIC Highlights Sustainability Initiatives During QSW

Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has showcased its environmental initiatives and sustainability progress as part of the 11th Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) ending on Nov 7. Led by Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the national campaign brings together sustainability initiatives from across Qatar.

LIC is highlighting three key areas of its sustainability efforts: clean energy, electronic waste management and biodiversity conservation, with initiatives integrated into major sporting events, including the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 and the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026.

The circuit has installed rooftop solar photovoltaic panels with a capacity of approximately 1.24 megawatt-peak (MWp), supplementing its electricity supply and expected to generate around 120 megawatt-hours of energy over three weeks. The installation forms part of LIC's long-term efforts to reduce carbon emissions and strengthen its clean energy infrastructure.

Other energy-saving measures include building management systems that optimise cooling consumption, LED display walls that use 40% less energy than traditional installations, and solar-powered wayfinding signage. LIC is also introducing electric scissor lifts and solar lighting towers into its event operations this year.

As part of its circular economy efforts, LIC has upcycled banners from its 2024 and 2025 events into drawstring bags, with 700 bags set for distribution to volunteers during the two race weekends. Fan water bottles will also be made from 100% recycled PET, supported by a bottle-return campaign targeting a 90% recovery rate.

Waste management measures include recycling stations, segregated waste collection, BioBins for organic waste treatment and a surplus food donation programme. The circuit is also reducing single-use plastics, encouraging digital ticketing and reusing event infrastructure and signage.

In addition, LIC recently conducted an internal electronic waste collection drive in conjunction with International E-Waste Day, ensuring discarded electrical and electronic equipment is directed towards responsible treatment, with reuse prioritised where appropriate.

Beyond the circuit facilities, LIC is developing biodiversity initiatives across its green perimeter. Its landscaped areas cover 88,000sq m and include approximately 2,490 trees representing 22 recorded species, providing a foundation for future biodiversity enhancement.

LIC's broader environmental commitments support these efforts. The circuit achieved FIA Three Star Environmental Accreditation in 2025, joined the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action framework in April 2026 and received recognition in the 2026 Sustainable Circuits Index.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2026 runs from November 6-8, followed by the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2026 from November 27-29. Tickets are available at lcsc