Magnera To Report Fourth Quarter Results On November 19Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnera (NYSE: MAGN) expects to release its fourth quarter results prior to trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The earnings release, along with an investor presentation, will be available shortly thereafter on Magnera's website at Investor Relations – Magnera.

In conjunction with its release, Magnera will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, November 19th, 2026.

What: Q4 2026 Magnera Financial Results, Q&A, and Webcast

When: Thursday, November 19, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Telco: Pre-register (click here to receive dial-in and unique pin for Q&A)

Webcast: Listen in option (live and replay)

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About Magnera

Magnera Corporation (NYSE: MAGN) serves 1,000+ customers worldwide, offering a wide range of material solutions, including components for absorbent hygiene products, protective apparel, wipes, specialty building and construction products, and products serving the food and beverage industry. Operating across 44 global production facilities, Magnera is supported by 8,000+ employees.

Magnera's purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. For more than 160 years, the company has delivered the material solutions its partners need to thrive. Through economic upheaval, global pandemics and changing end-user needs, Magnera has consistently found ways to solve problems and exceed expectations. The distinct scale and comprehensive portfolio of Magnera's products bring customers more materials and choices. Magnera builds personal partnerships that withstand an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain statements that are“forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are presented pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such“forward-looking” statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our future financial performance and condition, results of operations and business, our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements may contain words such as“believes,”“expects,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“seeks,”“approximately,”“intends,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“outlook,”“guidance,”“anticipates” or“looking forward” or similar expressions. In addition, we, through our senior management, from time to time make forward-looking public statements concerning our expected future operations and performance and other developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the management of Magnera and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: global economic conditions; inflation; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; disruption of our supply chain; the adverse impact of weather events on our facilities, inventory and suppliers, as well as adverse effects on our customers, suppliers and other business partners; the effect of competition on our business; our inability to integrate future acquired companies or to realized expected operating synergies; synergies expected to be achieved in connection with our business combination with a subsidiary of Berry Global Group, Inc.; our inability to retain our officers and employees or the occurrence of labor disputes; disruption of our information technology systems, including as a result of a cyber breach; risks associated with operating internationally, including fluctuating exchange rates, tariffs, differing tax laws and regulation; litigation and regulatory investigations; and disputes related to intellectual property used in our business. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other risks applicable to our business are described in additional detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 26, 2026, and other filings that we make with the SEC. These risk factors may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. New factors may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to either predict new factors or assess the potential effect of any such new factors. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on those statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations: Robert Weilminster, ...

