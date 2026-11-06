Crusoe Announces Wyoming Data Center Campus Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Google acquired southeast Wyoming project from Crusoe

DENVER, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, today announced its site in southeast Wyoming has been acquired by Google. The transaction marks the completion of Crusoe's engagement in pre-development work on the Wyoming project – which included data center site selection, governmental approvals, and power strategy.

"Crusoe's pre-construction efforts – origination, entitlement, and de-risking – have set up the Wyoming project for construction and eventual operation,” said Chase Lochmiller, Co-founder and CEO of Crusoe.“Crusoe is in the business of activating gigawatts for intelligence. With more than 6 GW contracted and over 40 GW in our pipeline, we are eager to steward the development and energization of the foundational infrastructure of AI.”

Crusoe and Tallgrass Energy initiated the Wyoming campus through the joint development of power and data center infrastructure. This parallel process required simultaneous coordination across energy systems design, data center engineering, site development, and hyperscaler engagement. The innovative hybrid power strategy developed for the campus exemplifies Crusoe's integrated approach to digital infrastructure, combining fuel cells, grid power, and natural gas turbines with a long-term roadmap for carbon capture via Tallgrass's regional CO2 sequestration hub.

Crusoe recently announced it is the developer of Google's data center campus under construction in Armstrong County outside of Amarillo.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai.

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