NASDAQ: AUR Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( ), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Aurora Innovation, Inc. (“Aurora Innovation”) (NASDAQ: AUR ) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Aurora Innovation securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Aurora Innovation Reports Production Delays

On October 28, 2026, after the market closed, Aurora Innovation reported its third quarter 2026 financial results and revealed, among other things, that supply chain bottlenecks delayed the company's driverless truck targets. Specifically, Aurora Innovation disclosed that the company encountered unexpected production delays for its autonomous commercial trucks that will push back its commercial targets by roughly six weeks to two months. As a result, Aurora Innovation slashed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance.

Aurora Innovation's Stock Drops Over 13%

Following the news of Aurora Innovation's production delays and slashed guidance, the company's stock price fell over 13%.

Investors who purchased Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

If you purchased or acquired Aurora Innovation, Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm">Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Fir in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

...

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.