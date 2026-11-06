TENX Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Encourages Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. Investors To Contact The Firm Ahead Of December 28, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a shareholder-rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) securities between November 13, 2023 and August 7, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The lawsuit, captioned Katz v. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., et al., No. 1:26-cv-01264, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

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What Is the Tenax Therapeutics Class Action About?

Tenax Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, TNX-103 (oral levosimendan), was being evaluated in its Phase 3 LEVEL clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

According to the complaint, defendants made materially false or misleading statements concerning the efficacy and development prospects of TNX-103, including its likelihood of successfully meeting the clinical endpoints of the Phase 3 LEVEL trial. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants overstated the effectiveness of TNX-103 and its clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects, while failing to disclose material information concerning the drug's actual efficacy. As a result, the complaint alleges that the Company's public statements concerning TNX-103 and its development prospects were materially false or misleading.

The complaint further alleges that the truth emerged on August 10, 2026, when Tenax announced topline results from its Phase 3 LEVEL clinical trial evaluating TNX-103. The Company disclosed that the trial failed to meet its primary endpoint of improvement in six-minute walk distance compared with placebo, as well as its key secondary endpoint measuring improvement in the Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire total symptom score.

On this news, Tenax's stock price fell $12.06 per share, or approximately 89.8%, to close at $1.38 per share on August 10, 2026.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who acts on behalf of the proposed class in directing the litigation. Investors seeking appointment as lead plaintiff must file their motions with the Court by December 28, 2026.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors may retain counsel of their choice, take no action, or remain absent members of the proposed class. No class has yet been certified.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for this communication.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

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