Luxetricity Unveils Its New Graphene Battery And Energy Management Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) More than a battery, this system is a long series of technological breakthroughs that allowed a test EV to travel 211,000 miles without plugging in to recharge

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LuxetricityTM, the energy division of Luxe Offroad Inc., has worked quietly for years to develop and improve its Graphene Pulse battery, Eilvaryx©, and its CEE (Clean Energy Ecosystem) energy-management system, which it quietly showcased on vehicles this week at the SEMA automotive show in Las Vegas.Developed by founder William Lindsey, PhD, the graphene-based battery offers a longer cycle life and lower heat generation than conventional lithium-ion batteries. The CEE system manages charging, discharging and power distribution wirelessly with over 2 million micro pulses of energy per second. A 16 lb battery that is completely encased with no physical connections at all, is able to power a special graphene based motor rated at 1100 horsepower for more than 2000 hours without being plugged in.The company has secretly worked on the myriad of technologies necessary to pull this feat off for years and now it's inviting the media, laboratories, engineers and potential partners with an interest to attend upcoming demonstrations. Sign up for invitations to demonstrations and to receive updates at or by emailing.... "Our goal was to build it and make it better. Now it's time to find out how far this technology really goes and put it to work," said Lindsey.Luxetricity has developed multiple forms of the Graphene Pulse battery, Eilvaryx, and CEE power management system that includes things like:. A small portable EV charging station capable of charge more than a hundred standard EV's from its internal battery. A retrofit for the commercial trucking market that will power and operate the vehicle's electrical systems and allow it to run not as a hybrid but as an EV capable of coast to coast runs without plugging in, while the diesel drivetrain remains intact as a backup.. A shipping-container sized unit with 1,776 layers for grid-edge and emergency power, powering data centers, addressing cell-tower and critical-site backup, mobile and off-grid charging, and emergency power system applications.. They even developed a commercial and residential power supply which they use to poer their 68,000 square foot R&D facility.The company has numerous patents pending for its technologies and much more in the development pipeline. They are bringing this to the worlds attention because they realize that maximizing the benefits to the world from their innovations is beyond their, or any single company's abilities so they are currently seeking the right board and advisory members, as well as strategic distribution and licensing partners. The goal is use what they have created to have the biggest impact on as many lives as possible as quickly as possible.About Luxetricity and Luxe Offroad Inc.Luxe Offroad was founded in 2013 and is based in Denver, CO, where it builds custom off-road vehicles and accessories. It's CEO, William Lindsey, is an off-road enthusiast who happens to also have a Phd in physics. Luxetricity, its energy division, develops graphene-based power units and energy-management systems for vehicle, fleet and stationary applications, and through its graphene research and development efforts it is yielding innovations far beyond its energy applications. More information is available at and .Media Contact: Media and industry meetings, and demonstrations, can be requested by contacting Bill Hillestad, Media & Investor Relations, 480-601-9041,....

Bill Hillestad

Lux Off Road

+1 480-601-9041

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Luxetricity Unveils its New Graphene Battery and Energy Management Ecosystem News Provided By Lux Off Road November 06, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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