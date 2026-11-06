Free Pennsylvania Calculator Shows How Much A Home's Town Changes The Cost Of Selling

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) On a $300,000 sale, a seller's share of transfer tax and basic fees is about $3,500 in West Reading and $8,000 in neighboring Reading.

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "What will it cost me to sell?" is the question USA Home Buyers hears more than any other. To answer it, the King of Prussia-based home buyer has released a free Pennsylvania seller closing-cost calculator. Homeowners pick their municipality, type in an expected sale price, and see their usual share of the local transfer tax plus typical small seller fees in seconds. No name, phone number or address is required.The answer depends heavily on where the house sits. Most Pennsylvania municipalities charge a combined 2% realty transfer tax, usually split evenly between buyer and seller, but some cities charge much more. For a $300,000 sale, the calculator shows:. West Reading Borough, Berks County: $3,500. Allentown: $4,250. Philadelphia: $7,367. Reading, Berks County: $8,000Each figure is the seller's usual half of the transfer tax plus a $500 allowance for small seller fees."Homeowners ask me every day what it's going to cost to sell. The honest answer depends on where you live, so we built a free tool that gives you your local number before you decide anything," said Dan Carroll, founder of USA Home Buyers.Because a familiar place name can mean a city, borough or township, the calculator lets homeowners search by municipality and county, links to Pennsylvania's official address lookup, and asks for the school district where a town has more than one. For the bigger picture, including agent commission, repairs and holding costs, it links to a free net-proceeds calculator that shows what a seller could keep.Estimates assume an ordinary taxable sale and an even buyer/seller split of transfer tax; the sale agreement decides who actually pays. They are planning estimates, not settlement quotes.Reporters, housing counselors and real estate professionals are welcome to link to or cite the calculator. Rates come from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue and the Department of Community and Economic Development's municipal tax data.Try the calculator:About USA Home BuyersUSA Home Buyers is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and buys houses in most states across the country. Founder Dan Carroll bought his first house in 2004 and has been involved in over 1,000 home transactions. The company offers as-is cash purchases and other selling programs, including its EZ Sale program. When homeowners sell to USA Home Buyers, the company pays the closing costs and transfer taxes.Media contact:Dan Carroll | USA Home Buyers...888-274-5006

Dan Carroll

USA Home Buyers

8882745006

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Free Pennsylvania Calculator Shows How Much a Home's Town Changes the Cost of Selling News Provided By USA Home Buyers November 06, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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