Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met Bidding Open At $5.01M For Long Island's Famed Waterfront 'Snapple House'

Storied Hewlett Bay Park estate built by Snapple co-founder will sell live in London on 20 November in cooperation with Nest Seekers International

- Zach Elliott

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions today announced that the reserve has been met and bidding is now officially open at $5.01 for the“Snapple House,” a sprawling waterfront estate in Hewlett Bay Park in Nassau County, built by Snapple co-founder Hyman Golden. Listed for $15 million in cooperation with Richard Golden, Shawn Elliott and Zach Elliott of Nest Seekers International, bidding will culminate live in London on 20 November at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm's London Global Sale, a two-day curation of luxury properties across North America and Europe.

“Homes that have stayed in one family since the day they were built rarely come to market, and almost never on waterfront this close to the city,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions.“That's a big part of why we're bringing it to London, where buyers from around the world will compete for it live on 20 November.”

“My grandfather built this house to take advantage of the water, and you feel that from the moment you walk in,” said Richard Golden.“It's been a joy to see how many people want to experience it for themselves, and I hope whoever is next makes their own memories here.”

“What stands out about this property is just how much it offers within a single estate,” said Shawn Elliott.“You have expansive grounds, spaces designed for entertaining, a pool and cabana, and direct access to the water, all within a home that still feels incredibly livable. It's a combination that gives the property tremendous versatility.”

“Buyers who know the Five Towns understand how rarely a waterfront property of this size comes available in Hewlett Bay Park,” said Zach Elliott.“It's a small village, and for anyone who wants to be near the water and near the city, this is an opportunity that doesn't come around often.”

Designed by architect Norman Wax and built in 1994 by Qualico Contracting, the estate has remained in the Golden family since its construction. Set across more than two acres and angled to maximize Macy Channel views, the residence reflects exceptional craftsmanship, including a hand-laid slate roof.

Spanning three levels served by an elevator, the residence is designed for expansive living and entertaining, with principal spaces oriented toward the harbor and a dedicated entertaining wing suited to both intimate gatherings and larger-scale events. A bar and temperature-controlled wine cellar complement the indoor entertaining spaces, while manicured lawns and gardens extend toward 240 feet of water frontage and a private dock. Outdoors, a pool and self-contained poolside cabana with a full kitchen, changing rooms, bathroom and sauna create an additional setting for entertaining and recreation.

Located within the Five Towns eruv, Hewlett Bay Park is a tree-lined village on Long Island's South Shore. Nearby amenities include The Seawane Club, Long Beach and Jones Beach State Park, with dining and shopping throughout Cedarhurst, Rockville Centre, Roosevelt Field and Americana Manhasset. JFK International Airport is approximately 15 minutes away, while Midtown Manhattan is approximately 45 minutes from the property.

Images of the property may be viewed online with credit to Josh Goetz of Josh Goetz Photography and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met; Bidding Open at $5.01M for Long Island's Famed Waterfront 'Snapple House' News Provided By Concierge Auctions November 06, 2026, 19:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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