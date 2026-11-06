Kiri® Sweet Bites Makes UAE Debut At Dubai Design Week, Bringing A Fresh Take On Snacking

Kiri® is introducing Kiri® Sweet Bites in the UAE, marking an important step in the brand's expansion into modern snacking.

Changing consumer expectations are reshaping the way people snack. Alongside convenience and enjoyment, consumers are increasingly open to discovering new flavours, formats and food experiences. Kiri® Sweet Bites responds to this shift with a playful proposition designed for today's evolving snacking occasions.

Available in four distinctive flavours, Strawberry Fraisier, Mango and Passion Fruit, Lychee, and Peach and Jasmin, Kiri® Sweet Bites brings a new dimension to the brand's signature cube format, offering consumers a different way to enjoy Kiri® throughout the day.

“Kiri® has built a strong connection with generations of consumers, and our ambition is to build on that equity while continuing to evolve the brand. Sweet Bites opens up new occasions for Kiri® and allows us to reach consumers differently, while retaining the familiarity and enjoyment at the heart of the brand,” said Garo Matossian, General Manager, Bel Middle East.

The launch also marks an important milestone in Kiri® Sweet Bites' international journey. Following its debut in China, the next phase of its expansion begins in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, placing the Middle East at the forefront of the proposition's international growth.

“The Middle East is an important growth market for Bel, and bringing the next stage of Sweet Bites' journey to the region reflects our confidence in its potential. The UAE is a dynamic market where consumers embrace new ideas and experiences, making them a strong platform from which to build the proposition further,” added Matossian.

Kiri® Sweet Bites made its UAE debut at Dubai Design Week through“Where Design Meets Snacking,” the local expression of Kiri®'s“Shaping the Future of Snacking” platform. The experience brought together flavour, design and product discovery in a playful interpretation of everyday snacking.

Kiri® Sweet Bites will be available online through noon and across modern trade in the UAE.

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