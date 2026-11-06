EU Ambassador Paquet To Visit Indian States To Boost Trade Relations

EU Ambassador Announces Multi-State India Tour

European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet has announced a series of visits to Indian states in November, with engagements focused on strengthening cooperation between India and the European Union in trade, technology, science and digital innovation. In a post shared on social media platform X on Friday, Paquet said November had started on an exciting note and that he was looking forward to the travels, conversations and new experiences ahead, particularly his first Diwali in India.

In the video shared, Paquet said he would travel across various states of India to continue discussions on the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and explore new opportunities. "Quite a bit, of course, also now planned for November. In fact, I'll be travelling across India, starting with Andhra Pradesh, Meghalaya (Shillong), Assam, Karnataka (Bengaluru). So covering quite some states across India to continue this conversation on the Free Trade Agreement-it's around the corner, and opportunities must be identified. The entire Team Europe is doing that."

Focus on Technology and Culture

Highlighting cooperation in science and technology, the EU Ambassador said, "Also to discuss tech and science: Horizon Europe is around the corner. India will soon be associated to the Programme. Here again, new opportunities open up."

Paquet also expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming Tech Summit, stating, "Also in Digital, AI, with the Tech Summit, I think this will be a really super interesting conversation, so much looking forward to that."

Expanding the European Union Film Festival

He further announced the return of the European Union Film Festival, which will begin in Shillong, Meghalaya, for the first time this year, before moving to Delhi and Pune. "The European Union Film Festival, we are back! Starting this year in Shillong in Meghalaya, it's a first, so I'm very happy to be part of that. We then open in Delhi and then go to Pune."

Emphasising the growing India-EU partnership, Paquet said, "So the partnership is moving around India, continues to deliver. So keep with us and watch that space." The EU Ambassador also expressed excitement about celebrating his first Diwali in India. "But before I leave you, I also want to say that this is my first Diwali, and it seems to be quite a big occasion. So much looking forward to that."

India-EU Trade Partnership Outlook

Meanwhile, India and the European Union (EU) have discussed preparations for implementing their Free Trade Agreement (FTA), along with measures to improve market access, simplify customs procedures and strengthen supply chain cooperation during high-level meetings in Brussels.

The meetings come after India and the European Union officially concluded negotiations on the FTA at the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, 2026, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The agreement is currently undergoing legal scrubbing and verification ahead of its proposed signing in mid-December 2026. Its full ratification and entry into force are targeted for mid-2027.

India and the European Union bilateral merchandise trade stands at approximately USD 136.54 billion (Rs 11.5 lakh crore) in 2024-25. India's exports to the EU during the period stand at around USD 75.85 billion (Rs 6.4 lakh crore). Trade in services between the two sides reaches approximately USD 83.10 billion (Rs 7.2 lakh crore), reflecting the growing importance of services in their economic partnership. Overall bilateral trade between India and the EU stands at nearly USD 140 billion, having doubled over the past decade. This highlights the growing economic significance of the partnership and the potential for further expansion following the implementation of the FTA.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)