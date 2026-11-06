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Tenorshare Announces Black Friday Sale 2026: 25% Off, Free Offers And Giveaway

Tenorshare Announces Black Friday Sale 2026: 25% Off, Free Offers And Giveaway


Date: 2026-11-06 02:13:24

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Tenorshare, a global software company specializing in mobile management, data recovery, and system repair, today announced its 2026 Black Friday Sale. Running from November 6 through December 1, the campaign features 7-day $0 subscription offers for iCareFone and Phone Mirror, 25% off a range of eligible Tenorshare products, and an exclusive giveaway with prizes including an iPhone Duo, a $200 Amazon Gift Card, and special software rewards.




Image caption: Tenorshare Announces Black Friday Sale 2026.

7-DAY $0 OFFERS FOR ICAREFONE AND PHONE MIRROR

As part of its Black Friday campaign, Tenorshare is offering special 7-day $0 subscription offers for iCareFone and Phone Mirror. These offers allow users to explore the software and experience its features at no initial cost.

After the 7-day promotional period, subscriptions will renew according to the applicable plan and renewal terms.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: 25% OFF A RANGE OF TENORSHARE PRODUCTS

During the campaign, customers can enjoy 25% off eligible monthly subscriptions across a range of Tenorshare products. The promotion covers multiple software solutions for mobile device management, iOS system repair, device unlocking, and location services.

Featured products include:

    Tenorshare ReiBoot Tenorshare 4uKey Tenorshare iAnyGo Tenorshare iCareFone

    These are just a few featured products in the campaign, with additional eligible Tenorshare products also included in the promotional offers.

    Customers can use the following promotional codes at checkout:

      TS-BF-25: 25% off eligible products. TS-EXTRA-5: An additional 5%

    BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: WIN AN IPHONE DUO, $200 AMAZON GIFT CARD AND MORE

    In addition to software discounts, Tenorshare is hosting an exclusive Black Friday giveaway. Every participant receives one free entry with no purchase required. Additional entries are available by completing simple promotional tasks.

    Giveaway prizes include:

      iPhone Duo $200 Amazon Gift Card 80% OFF Coupon ReiBoot Buy One, Get One Free $5 OFF Coupon, stackable with other eligible discounts

    How to Get More Entries

    Participants can earn one additional entry for each completed task: Subscribe to Tenorshare's email newsletter. Follow Tenorshare on Follow Tenorshare on X (formerly Twitter) and repost the Subscribe to Tenorshare's YouTube channel.

    Each completed task unlocks one extra entry, giving participants more chances to win.

    EXPLORE THE 2026 TENORSHARE BLACK FRIDAY SALE

    The 2026 Tenorshare Black Friday Sale runs from November 6 through December 1, 2026. Customers can explore all promotional offers, learn more about eligible products, and participate in the giveaway through Tenorshare's official campaign page:

    Official Black Friday Sale Page:

    For the latest campaign updates and participation details, follow Tenorshare through its official website and social media channels.

    ABOUT TENORSHARE

    Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global software company specializing in data recovery, system repair, device management, and privacy protection across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms. With a portfolio of software solutions trusted by users worldwide, Tenorshare is committed to making technology easier and more accessible.

    For more information, visit .

    Facebook:

    X (formerly Twitter):

    YouTube:

    News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

    Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.

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Send2Press Newswire

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