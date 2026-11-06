Tenorshare Announces Black Friday Sale 2026: 25% Off, Free Offers And Giveaway
Image caption: Tenorshare Announces Black Friday Sale 2026.
7-DAY $0 OFFERS FOR ICAREFONE AND PHONE MIRROR
As part of its Black Friday campaign, Tenorshare is offering special 7-day $0 subscription offers for iCareFone and Phone Mirror. These offers allow users to explore the software and experience its features at no initial cost.
After the 7-day promotional period, subscriptions will renew according to the applicable plan and renewal terms.
BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: 25% OFF A RANGE OF TENORSHARE PRODUCTS
During the campaign, customers can enjoy 25% off eligible monthly subscriptions across a range of Tenorshare products. The promotion covers multiple software solutions for mobile device management, iOS system repair, device unlocking, and location services.
Featured products include:
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Tenorshare ReiBoot
Tenorshare 4uKey
Tenorshare iAnyGo
Tenorshare iCareFone
These are just a few featured products in the campaign, with additional eligible Tenorshare products also included in the promotional offers.
Customers can use the following promotional codes at checkout:
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TS-BF-25: 25% off eligible products.
TS-EXTRA-5: An additional 5%
BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: WIN AN IPHONE DUO, $200 AMAZON GIFT CARD AND MORE
In addition to software discounts, Tenorshare is hosting an exclusive Black Friday giveaway. Every participant receives one free entry with no purchase required. Additional entries are available by completing simple promotional tasks.
Giveaway prizes include:
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iPhone Duo
$200 Amazon Gift Card 80% OFF Coupon
ReiBoot Buy One, Get One Free
$5 OFF Coupon, stackable with other eligible discounts
How to Get More EntriesParticipants can earn one additional entry for each completed task: Subscribe to Tenorshare's email newsletter. Follow Tenorshare on Follow Tenorshare on X (formerly Twitter) and repost the Subscribe to Tenorshare's YouTube channel.
Each completed task unlocks one extra entry, giving participants more chances to win.
EXPLORE THE 2026 TENORSHARE BLACK FRIDAY SALE
The 2026 Tenorshare Black Friday Sale runs from November 6 through December 1, 2026. Customers can explore all promotional offers, learn more about eligible products, and participate in the giveaway through Tenorshare's official campaign page:
Official Black Friday Sale Page:
For the latest campaign updates and participation details, follow Tenorshare through its official website and social media channels.
ABOUT TENORSHARE
Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global software company specializing in data recovery, system repair, device management, and privacy protection across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms. With a portfolio of software solutions trusted by users worldwide, Tenorshare is committed to making technology easier and more accessible.
For more information, visit .
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