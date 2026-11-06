Tenorshare Announces Black Friday Sale 2026: 25% Off, Free Offers And Giveaway

These are just a few featured products in the campaign, with additional eligible Tenorshare products also included in the promotional offers.

Customers can use the following promotional codes at checkout:

TS-BF-25: 25% off eligible products. TS-EXTRA-5: An additional 5%

BLACK FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: WIN AN IPHONE DUO, $200 AMAZON GIFT CARD AND MORE

In addition to software discounts, Tenorshare is hosting an exclusive Black Friday giveaway. Every participant receives one free entry with no purchase required. Additional entries are available by completing simple promotional tasks.

Giveaway prizes include:

iPhone Duo $200 Amazon Gift Card 80% OFF Coupon ReiBoot Buy One, Get One Free $5 OFF Coupon, stackable with other eligible discounts

How to Get More Entries

Each completed task unlocks one extra entry, giving participants more chances to win.

EXPLORE THE 2026 TENORSHARE BLACK FRIDAY SALE

The 2026 Tenorshare Black Friday Sale runs from November 6 through December 1, 2026. Customers can explore all promotional offers, learn more about eligible products, and participate in the giveaway through Tenorshare's official campaign page:

Official Black Friday Sale Page:

For the latest campaign updates and participation details, follow Tenorshare through its official website and social media channels.

ABOUT TENORSHARE

Founded in 2007, Tenorshare is a global software company specializing in data recovery, system repair, device management, and privacy protection across iOS, Android, Windows, and macOS platforms. With a portfolio of software solutions trusted by users worldwide, Tenorshare is committed to making technology easier and more accessible.

For more information, visit .

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News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.