Italiano it Italia garantisce a Svizzera l'esame dei casi Dublino Original Read more: Italia garantisce a Svizzera l'esame dei casi Du العربية ar “السلطات السويسرية واثقة من نجاح استئناف إعادة طالبي اللجوء إلى إيطاليا” Read more:“السلطات السويسرية واثقة من نجاح استئناف إعادة طالبي اللجوء إلى إيط

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland is once again preparing to return asylum seekers to Italy. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss authorities confident asylum seeker returns to Italy 'will work' This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 09:18 1 minute Keystone-SDA

At a technical level, Italy has provided written assurances that the cases will be examined, Daniel Bach of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said on the Heute Morgen programme of the Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Friday.

The first transfers are expected in the coming days or weeks and are currently being arranged, Bach said.“We are confident it will work this time.”

More More Foreign Affairs Italy to resume accepting Dublin asylum cases from Switzerland

This content was published on Jun 13, 2026 The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has confirmed that Italy is once again willing to take back asylum-seekers under the Dublin framework.

Read more: Italy to resume accepting Dublin asylum cases from Switze