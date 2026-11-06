Swiss Authorities Confident Asylum Seeker Returns To Italy 'Will Work'
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Italiano
it
Italia garantisce a Svizzera l'esame dei casi Dublino
Original
Read more: Italia garantisce a Svizzera l'esame dei casi Du
العربية
ar
“السلطات السويسرية واثقة من نجاح استئناف إعادة طالبي اللجوء إلى إيطاليا”
Read more:“السلطات السويسرية واثقة من نجاح استئناف إعادة طالبي اللجوء إلى إيط
At a technical level, Italy has provided written assurances that the cases will be examined, Daniel Bach of the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said on the Heute Morgen programme of the Swiss public broadcaster SRF on Friday.
The first transfers are expected in the coming days or weeks and are currently being arranged, Bach said.“We are confident it will work this time.”More More Foreign Affairs Italy to resume accepting Dublin asylum cases from Switzerland
This content was published on Jun 13, 2026 The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has confirmed that Italy is once again willing to take back asylum-seekers under the Dublin framework.Read more: Italy to resume accepting Dublin asylum cases from Switze
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