Can Synthetic Fuel Reduce Emissions Without New Engines?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) What if we told you there was a way to cut emissions from your car without making any changes to the engine? A Swiss chemical engineer is developing a synthetic "drop-in" fuel that works with existing vehicle and aircraft engines, parts and infrastructure. This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 10:00

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I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

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In this episode of The Swiss Connection science podcast, host Jo Fahy and Swissinfo journalist Simon Bradley discuss synthetic fuel – how it is made and why it is not yet available at your local petrol pump. They visit the Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) in Dübendorf, where researchers Alessia Cesarini and Nathalie Casas explain exactly how they produce their“drop-in” synthetic fuel and the major challenges of bringing it to market.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

More More Climate solutions Making synthetic fuels: a Swiss scientist's bid to decarbonise cars and planes

This content was published on Jul 3, 2026 A Swiss chemical engineer is developing a green fuel for combustion engines – a synthetic“drop-in” fuel that works with existing engines and infrastructure.

Read more: Making synthetic fuels: a Swiss scientist's bid to decarbonise cars and p