MENAFN - Swissinfo) As Americans headed to the polls for the midterm elections, voters in several states were asked to decide on a series of referendums. In states where direct democratic rights were on the ballot, citizens largely voted to protect them, offering an encouraging sign for democracy. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Direct democracy is being defended – even in Republican US states This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 11:19 4 minutes

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

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Deutsch de Die direkte Demokratie wird verteidigt – auch in republikanischen US-Staaten Original Read more: Die direkte Demokratie wird verteidigt – auch in republikanischen US-St

Idaho is so reliably Republican that no Democrat even contested the Senate election on November 3, 2026. The independent candidate backed by Democrats stood little chance. Despite the national“blue wave”, the Republican incumbent comfortably retained the seat. In Idaho's House of Representatives, the Democrats did at least manage to win a few seats in Idaho's House of Representatives.

Yet this attracted little attention. Instead, referendums dominated coverage during the midterms in Idaho. The small western state made international headlines after voters chose an official state firearm in a (non-binding) vote. The Winchester Model 1873 received the most votes. Meanwhile, feminists expressed disappointment and outrage after a referendum to legalise abortion failed to secure majority support.

US citizens defend direct democracy

From a Swiss direct democracy perspective, however, another referendum stands out. The Idaho government sought to restrict citizens' rights but was rebuffed. Specifically, it attempted to undermine direct democracy in drug policy. House Joint Resolution 4 would have prevented popular initiatives seeking to decriminalise cannabis or other psychedelic drugs. The handling of illegal drugs would have been left exclusively to the legislature.

Direct democracy has long played a small but significant role in Idaho's political history. Between 1892 and 2025, Idaho voters decided 38 citizen-initiated measures.

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Idaho was not an isolated case. Across the country, Americans voted in favour of direct democracy. In North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah, proposals to raise approval thresholds for referendums were rejected. These proposals would have required a 60% approval threshold for referendums in future instead of a simple majority. In Missouri, a majority voted to protect direct democracy. In future, the state's legislative chambers will have little scope to restrict direct democratic rights. In Montana, the process of direct democracy is now also more strongly protected.

In California, it remains it to be seen whether citizens' initiatives on tax issues at local level will face higher hurdles in future.

>>Read also our article on the history of direct democracy in the US:

More More Swiss democracy The Swiss who taught Americans about direct democracy

This content was published on Jun 15, 2024 The movement for direct democracy in the United States began in Zurich. It is closely associated with the story of the Swiss socialist Karl Bürkli.

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