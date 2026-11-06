Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Summer Heatwave Linked To Over 1,200 Deaths In Switzerland

Summer Heatwave Linked To Over 1,200 Deaths In Switzerland


Date: 2026-11-06 02:12:10

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Last summer's heatwave caused around 1,260 deaths in Switzerland between May and August, according to estimates published on Thursday by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH). This provisional figure is similar to the record high set in 2003. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Summer heatwave linked to over 1,200 deaths in Switzerland This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 11:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr La vague de chaleur de l'été a causé près de 1260 décès en Suisse Original Read more: La vague de chaleur de l'été a causé près de 1260 décès en S

The summer of 2026 was the hottest on record in Switzerland since records began, surpassing the heatwave of 2003. According to a provisional report by Swiss TPH, commissioned by the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Office for the Environment and first reported by Tamedia newspapers, 1,257 deaths between May and August were statistically attributable to high temperatures.

More More Climate adaptation Truth or tale: Is Switzerland 'doing nothing' to prepare for climate change?

This content was published on Aug 31, 2026 Is Switzerland adequately preparing for the effects of climate change, or is it lagging behind other countries? We went looking for answers.

Read more: Truth or tale: Is Switzerland 'doing nothing' to prepare for climate ch

MENAFN06112026000210011054ID1111926866


Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search