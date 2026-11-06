Français fr La vague de chaleur de l'été a causé près de 1260 décès en Suisse Original Read more: La vague de chaleur de l'été a causé près de 1260 décès en S

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Last summer's heatwave caused around 1,260 deaths in Switzerland between May and August, according to estimates published on Thursday by the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH). This provisional figure is similar to the record high set in 2003. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Summer heatwave linked to over 1,200 deaths in Switzerland This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 11:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The summer of 2026 was the hottest on record in Switzerland since records began, surpassing the heatwave of 2003. According to a provisional report by Swiss TPH, commissioned by the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Office for the Environment and first reported by Tamedia newspapers, 1,257 deaths between May and August were statistically attributable to high temperatures.

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This content was published on Aug 31, 2026 Is Switzerland adequately preparing for the effects of climate change, or is it lagging behind other countries? We went looking for answers.

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