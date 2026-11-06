Summer Heatwave Linked To Over 1,200 Deaths In Switzerland
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La vague de chaleur de l'été a causé près de 1260 décès en Suisse
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Read more: La vague de chaleur de l'été a causé près de 1260 décès en S
The summer of 2026 was the hottest on record in Switzerland since records began, surpassing the heatwave of 2003. According to a provisional report by Swiss TPH, commissioned by the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Office for the Environment and first reported by Tamedia newspapers, 1,257 deaths between May and August were statistically attributable to high temperatures.More More Climate adaptation Truth or tale: Is Switzerland 'doing nothing' to prepare for climate change?
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