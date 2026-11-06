Français fr Près de 90 millions de déplacés exposés à la menace climatique Original Read more: Près de 90 millions de déplacés exposés à la menace clima

MENAFN - Swissinfo) According to the UN, nearly 90 million refugees and internally displaced people face the threat of devastating climate-related disasters. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: UN in Geneva says nearly 90 million displaced people face climate threats This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 11:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Ahead of COP31, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) expressed concern on Friday in Geneva that funding is not reaching the communities most at risk.

In total, three-quarters of forcibly displaced people are in countries that are highly or extremely vulnerable to climate change. They face severe droughts, deadly floods or heatwaves.

+ UN Refugee Convention turns 75 amid rising political pressures

“Refugees face a double injustice,” said an official from the UN agency. Having fled conflict, they must now face damage to their homes and other consequences.

The UN also said that two-thirds of the refugees who returned to their home countries during the first six months of this year are among those at risk.

In particular, four million Syrians have recently returned home. Some of them have faced droughts and floods. Another problem is that a third of refugee host sites in sub-Saharan Africa could experience at least 100 days of extreme heatwaves per year by 2050.

More More International Geneva UN Refugee Convention turns 75 amid rising political pressures

This content was published on Jul 28, 2026 The UN Convention on Refugees is marking its 75th anniversary this week, at a time when migration and asylum are increasingly divisive issues.

Read more: UN Refugee Convention turns 75 amid rising political pres