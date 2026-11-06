Deutsch de Ukrainer sollen in Graubünden weiter reduzierte Sozialhilfe kriegen Original Read more: Ukrainer sollen in Graubünden weiter reduzierte Sozialhilfe kr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) In the Swiss canton of Graubünden, people with protection status S are set to receive less social assistance than local residents, even after living in the canton for five years. The cantonal government has approved a policy paper proposing a corresponding change to the law. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss canton to keep reduced benefits for Ukrainian refugees This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 14:07 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

By March 2027, the first refugees from Ukraine will have been living in Switzerland for five years. This will have implications for their residence status and social assistance: they will be entitled to a B residence permit and, in principle, to the same social assistance benefits as the local population.

The Graubünden cantonal government wants to prevent this. According to a statement issued on Friday, those affected are to continue receiving the same level of social assistance as they did during the first five years.“People with a residence permit should receive the same financial support as those without one,” said Marcus Caduff, member of the cantonal government. This is in line with the guidelines of the Swiss Conference for Social Assistance (SKOS), although the basic needs allowance is set at 20%.

Caduff announced the measure several months ago, in part because the Swiss government has cut its contribution to social assistance costs in the asylum sector as part of a cost-cutting package. The shortfall will have to be covered by the canton and local authorities.

Around 960 people expected to be affected

According to the government's explanatory memorandum, the legislative amendment is expected to affect around 960 people between March and December 2027. Of these, around 640 people are currently receiving financial support. Without the amendment, municipalities would be expected to spend around CHF5.4 million ($6.5 million) on support payments during this period. If, on the other hand, people with protection status S and a B residence permit continue to be supported at a basic allowance reduced by 20% – that is, 80% of the standard rate – as has been the case to date, the municipalities' expenditure will fall to around CHF4.8 million.

The bill will be debated during the Graubünden cantonal parliament's December session and is due to come into force on March 1, 2027. As there is not enough time for the usual referendum period to run its course before then, the government is asking parliament to fast-track the legislation by declaring it urgent. This requires a two-thirds majority.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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