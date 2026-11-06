Deutsch de Novartis meldet Tumorfälle bei Kindern nach Zolgensma-Behandlung Original Read more: Novartis meldet Tumorfälle bei Kindern nach Zolgensma-Behan

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Novartis has reported nine cases of tumours in children worldwide who had previously been treated with the gene therapy Zolgensma for a rare inherited muscle disorder. In two cases, there are indications of a link to the treatment. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Novartis reports cases of tumours in children following treatment with Zolgensma This content was published on November 6, 2026 - 15:26 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

The treatment, hailed as a medical breakthrough in 2019, is now coming under scrutiny due to potential safety risks.

Novartis said in a press release that nine reports of tumours in children treated with Zolgensma have been received since the therapy was first authorised in 2019.

In two cases, genetic material from the delivery vehicle used in the therapy – known as a vector – was detected in the patients' DNA. Both children affected have been treated and remain under medical supervision.

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This content was published on Apr 23, 2024 Swiss pharma giant Novartis launched Zolgensma five years ago with a price tag of $2.1 million. What happened to it?

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