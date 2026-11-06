Novartis Reports Cases Of Tumours In Children Following Treatment With Zolgensma
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Novartis meldet Tumorfälle bei Kindern nach Zolgensma-Behandlung
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Read more: Novartis meldet Tumorfälle bei Kindern nach Zolgensma-Behan
The treatment, hailed as a medical breakthrough in 2019, is now coming under scrutiny due to potential safety risks.
Novartis said in a press release that nine reports of tumours in children treated with Zolgensma have been received since the therapy was first authorised in 2019.
In two cases, genetic material from the delivery vehicle used in the therapy – known as a vector – was detected in the patients' DNA. Both children affected have been treated and remain under medical supervision.More More Medicine access Whatever happened to the world's most expensive drug?
This content was published on Apr 23, 2024 Swiss pharma giant Novartis launched Zolgensma five years ago with a price tag of $2.1 million. What happened to it?Read more: Whatever happened to the world's most expensive
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