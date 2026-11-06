India Holds Kimberley Process Consultation In Angola Ahead Of November Plenary

MENAFN - KNN India)India, which holds the 2026 chairship of the Kimberley Process (KP), convened a stakeholder consultation in Luanda, Angola, on November 3 to discuss issues concerning the global diamond trade ahead of the KP Plenary in New Delhi from November 30 to December 4.

The meeting was chaired by Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, and KP Chair Yashvir Singh. Participants included the Chairs and Vice-Chairs of KP working groups and committees, Ghana as the KP Vice-Chair, the UAE as former Chair, and representatives of industry and civil society organisations.

The working group representatives presented updates on their work plans and matters proposed for the New Delhi Plenary. These included draft administrative decisions, changes to the statistical reporting platform, responsible sourcing of rough diamonds and measures to strengthen compliance among participating countries.

Other issues discussed included the conflict diamond definition, digitalisation of certification processes, funding and continuity of the KP Secretariat, artisanal and alluvial diamond production, and consumer confidence.

The consultation was held alongside the 20th anniversary celebrations of the African Diamond Producers' Association (ADPA) on November 3–4. India participates in ADPA as an Observer. The association has 15 member countries and eight observers.

During the ADPA Council of Ministers meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding between India's Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and ADPA was approved.

It provides for cooperation in skills development in diamond sorting, valuation and manufacturing, technical knowledge exchange, and trade and investment linkages.

Singh also addressed the ADPA@20 programme on November 4, speaking on cooperation among diamond-producing countries, manufacturing centres and consumer markets.

The New Delhi Diamond Dialogue will be held on November 29, ahead of the KP Plenary. India will host the Plenary for the third time, after chairing the process in 2008 and 2019.

The Kimberley Process Certification Scheme is an international framework involving governments, the diamond industry and civil society to prevent conflict diamonds from entering the legitimate rough diamond trade.

(KNN Bureau)

