Gujarat Govt To Set Up Export Promotion Council To Boost Global Market Access For Msmes, Startups

MENAFN - KNN India)The Gujarat government has approved the establishment of a dedicated Gujarat Export Promotion Council (GEPC) to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and entrepreneurs access international markets and strengthen the state's export competitiveness.

The council will function as a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Industries and Mines Department, providing exporters with a single institutional platform for market intelligence, business consultancy, technical assistance, marketing, certification and trade finance, the Times of India reported, citing a government statement on Thursday.

An Industries and Mines Department notification issued on November 3 said GEPC would be incorporated as a wholly state-owned, non-profit private limited company.

The move follows recommendations by a task force constituted to improve the competitiveness of Gujarat's manufacturing sector. Its May 2025 report identified export development as one of the three key pillars of industrial growth, with the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT) recommending a dedicated export promotion institution.

Support for MSME Exporters

GEPC will focus on helping smaller enterprises overcome barriers to entering overseas markets, including limited knowledge of foreign market requirements, export procedures, international regulations and mandatory certifications.

It will provide market-entry strategies, mentoring, handholding and business consultancy, while facilitating participation in domestic and international trade fairs.

The council will also prepare a District Export Promotion Plan (DEPP) for each district by assessing local manufacturing capabilities, industrial specialisations, market demand and export potential. District Export Promotion Councils will coordinate and monitor export-related activities to connect locally manufactured products with international buyers.

Digital Platforms and Trade Finance Support

In the future, GEPC plans to develop digital trade platforms, an exporter portal, common facility centres, incubation centres, testing and certification facilities, and logistics support systems.

It will also facilitate access to trade finance, insurance and pre- and post-shipment financial assistance.

The proposed institutional support could help MSMEs address information, compliance, certification and financing barriers that often restrict their participation in international trade.

(KNN Bureau)