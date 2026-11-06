MSME Ministry Signs Mou With TRIFED To Expand Market Reach Of Traditional Artisans

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) to facilitate market access for eligible tribal artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme.

Under the agreement, TRIFED will help onboard artisans, provide capacity-building support and facilitate the display and sale of their products through Tribes India retail outlets and its online marketplace.

The products will be showcased under a proposed“Tribes India–PM Vishwakarma Collection”, subject to sellers' consent and applicable TRIFED policies.

The collaboration will also cover product aggregation, quality assurance, packaging, product photography and cataloguing support for selected sellers. TRIFED will provide dedicated display and sales space across its outlets, subject to the terms of the agreement.

The MSME Ministry will identify potential sellers, facilitate their onboarding, conduct awareness workshops and coordinate with TRIFED to encourage artisans to list products on its online marketplace.

The agreement covers products made by artisans in trades such as carpentry, metalwork, sculpting, goldsmithing, pottery, footwear-making, basket and mat-making, coir weaving, toy-making and garland-making.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, Dr Rajneesh, and TRIFED Managing Director M. Raja Murugan, along with officials from both organisations.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme was launched on September 17, 2023, to support traditional artisans and craftspeople through measures aimed at improving the quality and market reach of their products and services.

(KNN Bureau)

