MSME Ministry Signs Mou With Samsung India To Provide Technical Training & Internships To Youth At 15 Technology Centres

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. to provide industry-oriented skill training and improve employment opportunities for youth.

The programme will initially be implemented at 15 MSME Technology Centres across the country, targeting 1,600 trainees in the first year, with enrolment expected to increase in subsequent years.

Under the agreement, training programmes compliant with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) will cover electronics, mobile phones, home appliances, installation, servicing and repair.

Samsung will provide specialised training, Training of Trainers (ToT), technical support and continued assistance to the Technology Centres for delivering the programmes.

Trainees will receive practical training, industry exposure, career counselling, internship and placement support. Successful candidates will be offered a three-month internship with a stipend of Rs 12,000 per month, paid through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The programme will also provide scholarships to eligible women and Divyangjan trainees, along with merit-based rewards for outstanding performers.

The 15 centres are located in Ludhiana, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Aurangabad, Delhi, Chennai, Varanasi, Jamshedpur, Bengaluru, Greater Noida, Baddi and Kanpur.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME.

(KNN Bureau)

