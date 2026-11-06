Best Shopify Plus Agencies For B2B Wholesale And ERP Integration
Sparx IT Solutions, Konstant Infosolutions and Magenest follow, each suited to a narrower version of the problem. The right pick depends less on agency size than on where a brand's prices, credit limits and inventory live today, and how messy a typical wholesale order gets.How This Comparison Works
Wholesale projects usually go wrong at the handoff between the store and the back office, so agencies here are sorted by the complexity they publicly say they handle. Scope comes from each firm's own service pages. Four questions shaped the order:
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Source of truth. Does the ERP own price, inventory and credit, or does Shopify? Two-way sync takes far more scoping than a one-way order feed.
Pricing structure. Shopify's B2B plan comparison caps Basic, Grow and Advanced at three active catalog assignments. Only Plus allows unlimited assignments and direct assignment of a catalog to one company, which is what customer-specific pricing usually requires.
Payment terms. Net terms are available on every B2B plan, but deposit requirements and partial payments are Plus only. Those matter for large or made-to-order purchases.
Order shape. Quantity rules and volume pricing are native. Quotes, multi-step approvals and rep-assisted ordering are where custom work starts.
Founded: 2011, and full-time from 2013, the year founder Mark Lewis left NASA. Where: across the Americas. New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami are its hubs, and other colleagues are in Canada and Brazil.
Best for: brands with $2M to $50M in GMV that sell both DTC and wholesale and want one accountable team.
A Shopify Partner since 2016 and a Shopify Plus Premier Partner, Netalico has hundreds of Shopify builds behind it and rates 4.9 out of 5 on Clutch.
Its Shopify Plus B2B agency work covers company setup, catalogs, payment terms, tax exemption and shipping to multiple buyer locations, plus the theme changes that keep wholesale pricing away from retail shoppers.
On the ERP side, the firm names NetSuite, Acumatica, Fulfil, Cin7 and QuickBooks, with a connector app when one fits and a custom build when it does not. Field mapping gets documented so finance can audit it.
Net terms are treated as a workflow question too: who approves them, how reminders go out and what happens to overdue accounts.
The ranking rests on two things. The team is fully in-house, works US hours and subcontracts nothing, and the people who launch the wholesale channel stay on through the retainer, so a pricing bug in a logged-in buyer's view lands with whoever built the theme. Pricing is also published, which lets a buyer budget before the first call.
Replatforming is a regular part of this work. Shopify's enterprise guide to AI ecommerce migration features Lewis as its lead expert. Several larger brands also use him as a fractional ecommerce and Shopify CTO.Complex Pricing Tiers and Bulk Ordering 2. Sparx IT Solutions
Founded: 2007. Where: headquartered in Noida, India, with offices also listed in the Boston area, New York and Dubai.
Best for: larger operations that want a broad engineering vendor alongside the commerce build.
Sparx describes its B2B work as built around complex pricing tiers, bulk ordering, custom workflows and ERP integration, and it offers Shopify Plus development within a wider services catalog that includes ERP modernization. That breadth suits a company reworking older back-office systems at the same time as the store.ERP and CRM Sync With Tiered Catalogs 3. Konstant Infosolutions
Founded: 2003. Where: Jaipur, India.
Best for: wholesalers whose main need is connecting existing CRM and ERP systems to a Shopify B2B store.
Konstant lists Shopify B2B web development as a distinct service, with ERP and CRM integration, custom pricing and tiered catalogs in scope.
It also builds on Shopify Plus and connects third-party APIs. The company has worked in general software and ecommerce development since 2003.ERP Implementation First 4. Magenest
Founded: 2015. Where: head office in Hanoi, Vietnam, plus an office in Ho Chi Minh City.
Best for: merchants running or adopting Odoo, or those wanting store and ERP work under one contract.
Magenest publishes integration services connecting ecommerce sites with ERP, OMS, CRM and POS systems, lists Shopify and Shopify Plus among its preferred platforms, and offers Odoo ERP implementation.
Selling the ERP rollout alongside the store makes it a practical shortlist candidate when the ERP decision is still open.Side-by-Side Comparison 1.png" alt="" width="800" height="281" srcset="
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