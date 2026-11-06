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Natali Bravo-Barbee Balances Art And Motherhood In Her New York Studios


Date: 2026-11-06 02:08:38

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Artist Natali Bravo-Barbee is exploring the boundaries of photography while navigating the demands of motherhood, working across her New York studios on Governors Island and at the South Street Seaport. Her process involves a constant shift between creation, research, and organization.

Bravo-Barbee has maintained a studio presence in these locations for three years, with specific spaces changing annually. Her daily routine, which she describes as rarely“average,” begins after her children are in school, typically between 8:30 or 9am. She starts by addressing administrative tasks before transitioning to creative work.

Reflecting on her practice, Bravo-Barbee shared,“I'm constantly moving between making, looking, researching, and organizing. For me, all of those things are part of the studio practice.” She often exposes cyanotypes or reviews photographs selected for printing, considering how to proceed with the images.

The artist noted that her workspace significantly influences her output, especially when contrasting her home studio with her dedicated spaces. Working from home introduces fragmentation, as her schedule accommodates family needs and household responsibilities like laundry and groceries, often requiring her to switch tasks mid-activity.

Source: Hyperallergic

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USA Art News

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