UMBC's IMDA MFA Program Invites Applications For Fall 2027

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theis accepting applications for itsfor the fall 2027 intake. The three-year, 60-credit graduate program provides private studios within Baltimore's art community for interdisciplinary artists seeking to expand or redefine their practice.

The IMDA program features nationally and internationally recognized faculty, including artists, filmmakers, designers, and scholars with active exhibition and publication records. Students benefit from one-on-one feedback from world-renowned visiting artists, independent teaching opportunities, professional exhibition venues, and access to dedicated fabrication, media, and physical computing labs. As an R1 Research University, UMBC also offers an inclusive culture that provides students with access to research centers and broad interdisciplinary opportunities. Graduate Assistantships are available, covering full tuition remission, health insurance, stipends, and other merit-based financial support.

IMDA supports diverse interdisciplinary creative practices, encompassing socially-engaged, community-based, interactive, and studio-based artworks created using both cutting-edge and traditional methods. Alumni have presented their work at distinguished venues globally, received prestigious grants and residency awards, and hold academic leadership positions at internationally recognized art academies and universities.

The program has hosted a roster of notable visiting artists, including Janine Antoni, Zoe Beloff, Lynda Berry, Paul Chan, Annica Cupetelli and Cristobal Mendoza, Paul DeMarinis, Tony Dove, Hasan Elahi, Karen Finley, Guillermo Gómez-Peña, Guerrilla Girls, Barbara Hammer, Nina Katchadourian, Alison Knowles, William Pope.L, LoVid, Matmos, Michael Rakowitz, David Rokeby, Paul Rucker, Frances Torres, Mark Tribe, Levester Williams, Stephanie J. Williams, Fred Wilson, Martha Wilson, Krzysztof Wodiczko, Karen Yasinsky, and The Yes Men. Applications for the program are due by February 1, 2027. Prospective students can register for an IMDA Online Info Session on Friday, November 13, 12:00 to 1:00 pm EST, or schedule a tour by visiting umbc or emailing [email protected].

Source: Hyperallergic