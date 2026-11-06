Arkivism Launches Public Domain Index With 4 Million+ Images

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new public domain index calledhas launched, offering access to more thanartworks, illustrations, photographs, and videos. The platform indexes content from dozens of museums and archives globally.

Arkivism is described by its creator as a“visual library of Alexandria” and is presented as an accessible alternative to generative AI tools. Its key feature is phrase-based searching, allowing users to describe desired imagery, such as a“drawing of a duck wearing a hat” or“Morocco in 1850,” to receive human-made results. This search functionality mirrors the conversational interfaces common with AI chatbots.

We previously reported:

Artist Sarp Kerem Yavuz has challenged Pope Leo XIV's recent statement distinguishing human art from AI-generated work, advocating for AI as a new artistic

The Vatican's new ArtCut series features over 100 artists in seven exhibitions, celebrating human creativity and empathy against the backdrop of rising AI.

Source: This Is Colossal