Arkivism Launches Public Domain Index With 4 Million+ Images
Arkivism is described by its creator as a“visual library of Alexandria” and is presented as an accessible alternative to generative AI tools. Its key feature is phrase-based searching, allowing users to describe desired imagery, such as a“drawing of a duck wearing a hat” or“Morocco in 1850,” to receive human-made results. This search functionality mirrors the conversational interfaces common with AI chatbots.We previously reported:
Artist Sarp Kerem Yavuz has challenged Pope Leo XIV's recent statement distinguishing human art from AI-generated work, advocating for AI as a new artistic
The Vatican's new ArtCut series features over 100 artists in seven exhibitions, celebrating human creativity and empathy against the backdrop of rising AI.
Source: This Is Colossal
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