Investornewsbreaks Mcewen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Increases Ownership Stake In Inventus Mining To 12.7%

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of McEwen Inc. and may include paid advertising.

McEwen (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) announced that it acquired 9.2 million common shares of Inventus Mining Corporation on Nov. 4, 2026, through the exercise of warrants at C$0.12 per share, for total consideration of C$1.104 million. The transaction increased McEwen's holdings in Inventus from 20 million shares, representing approximately 9% of outstanding shares, to 29.2 million shares, representing 12.7%.

McEwen acquired the shares for investment purposes and may purchase additional securities or dispose of existing holdings depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of Inventus and other relevant factors. The company will file an Early Warning Report under applicable securities laws.

To view the full press release, visit,

About McEwen

McEwen shares trade on both the NYSE and TSX under the ticker MUX.

McEwen provides its shareholders with exposure to a growing base of gold and silver production in addition to a very large copper development project, all in the Americas. The gold and silver mines are in prolific mineral-rich regions of the world, the Cortez Trend in Nevada, USA, the Timmins district of Ontario, Flin Flon in Manitoba and the Deseado Massif in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. McEwen is also reactivating its gold-silver El Gallo Mine in Mexico.

The Company has a 46.3% interest in McEwen Copper, which owns the large, long-life, advanced-stage Los Azules copper development project in San Juan province, Argentina – a region that hosts some of the country's largest copper deposits. According to the last financing for McEwen Copper, the implied value of McEwen's ownership interest is US$456 million (US$7.67 per share).

The Los Azules copper project is designed to be one of the world's first regenerative copper mines and carbon neutral by 2038. Its Feasibility Study results were announced in the press release dated October 7, 2025.

McEwen also recently purchased 27.3% of Paragon Advanced Labs Inc., a newly listed public company that is deploying PhotonAssayTM units around the world, a technology that the Company believes is poised to become the new industry standard for assaying precious and base metals, with Paragon aiming to be one of the leading service providers.

Chairman and Chief Owner Rob McEwen has invested over US$250 million personally and takes a salary of $1 per year, aligning his interests with shareholders. He is a recipient of the Order of Canada, a member of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame and a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (Energy) award. His objective is to build MUX's profitability, share value and ultimately implement a dividend policy, as he did while building Goldcorp Inc.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at

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