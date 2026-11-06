Missionirnewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Reports Q3 2026 Results, AFFO Of $18.8 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) reported financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026, including adjusted funds from operations (“AFFO”) of $18.8 million, or $0.34 per share, compared with $18.1 million, or $0.33 per share, in the prior-year period. Rental income totaled $40 million, compared with $39.7 million a year earlier, while the company collected 100% of contractual rents. Funds from operations (“FFO”) were negative $3.6 million, compared with positive $20.7 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported a net loss of $14.8 million, compared with net income of $8.9 million, primarily reflecting a $24.6 million foreign currency transaction loss associated with bond retirements.

During the quarter, Strawberry Fields completed a $10.4 million acquisition of a hospital campus near Kansas City, Missouri, and subsequently entered into an agreement to acquire a 99-bed skilled nursing facility in Indiana for $15 million, with closing expected before year-end. For the first nine months of 2026, AFFO increased to $55.9 million from $53.4 million in the comparable 2025 period. The company continues to pursue its 2026 acquisition target of $100 million to $150 million.

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About Strawberry Fields REIT Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 145 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 145 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, three hospitals, and a medical office building.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to STRW are available in the company's newsroom at

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