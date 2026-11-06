Apimeds' Mindwave Innovations Expands Mindchain Across Climate Finance, Sports Media And Insurance

MindWave signed three network agreements spanning climate finance, sports media and insurance within 10 days. The agreements combine infrastructure development and technical services with potential equity or token allocations. The deals highlight MindWave's strategy of extending a shared blockchain foundation into industry-specific applications.

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Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS), is expanding its blockchain infrastructure strategy through three agreements covering climate finance, sports media and insurance. The agreements extend MindChain into distinct industry applications while reinforcing MindWave's focus on building and operating dedicated networks for real-world business workflows.

Rather than developing separate blockchain infrastructure from scratch for every use case, MindWave's model centers on a shared, EVM-compatible Layer 2 foundation that supports industry-specific networks. The company positions MindChain as the...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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