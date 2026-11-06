Missionirnewsbreaks Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Appoints Brett Moyer CEO, Announces Leadership And Board Changes

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT) announced a series of executive leadership and board appointments, effective immediately, including Brett Moyer as CEO and president, Kimberly Briskey as board chair, Sri Peruvemba as vice chair, Teri Gallo as chief operating officer, Stanley Mbugua as chief financial officer and Christopher R. Hardt as audit committee chair. Moyer succeeds Nathaniel Bradley, who was removed as CEO and president Nov. 1, 2026, but remains on the board. Mbugua succeeds Moyer as CFO, while Briskey succeeds Moyer as board chair. The company also announced that former executive Sonia Choi is no longer with Datavault and is not authorized to act on its behalf.

The board said the changes are intended to strengthen leadership, improve accountability and sharpen the company's strategic focus. Datavault plans to report third-quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update on a date to be announced.

To view the full press release, visit

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI(TM) (NASDAQ: DVLT) is leading the way in AI-driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Sciences and Data Sciences divisions.

Datavault AI's Acoustic Sciences division features WiSA(R), ADIO(R) and Sumerian(R) patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless, high-definition sound transmission technologies with intellectual property covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization.

Datavault AI's platform serves multiple industries, including high-performance computing software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange(R) enables Digital Twins and the licensing of name, image and likeness by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata, fostering responsible AI with integrity. The Company's technology suite is fully customizable and offers AI- and machine-learning-based automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring.

The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLT are available in the company's newsroom at

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