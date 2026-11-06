SS Innovations International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSII) CEO Outlines Growth Strategy As Ssi Mantra Expands Robotic Surgery, Telesurgery, And Global Reach

CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, in a recent interview with The Motley Fool, that SS Innovations has performed more than 15,000 procedures using its SSi Mantra robotic surgical systems, including approximately 750 cardiac procedures. In addition, more than 200 telesurgeries have been performed using the platform, including 27 cardiac procedures, as the company explores ways to extend specialist surgical expertise to underserved communities. Srivastava highlighted the SSi Mantra's differentiated engineering, including its 4K 3D visualization, surgeon-controlled anatomical imaging and modular design supporting up to five robotic arms. SS Innovations is preparing to expand its Indian manufacturing capacity through a planned 10-acre facility, with the objective of bringing additional production capabilities in-house. Regulatory applications in Europe and the United States are also progressing, with management targeting international expansion through direct sales and opportunities in ambulatory surgery centers. The company is experiencing strong commercial momentum, with first-half 2026 revenue increasing approximately 66% year-over-year to about $25 million.

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SS Innovations International (NASDAQ: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies, is seeing increased adoption of its SSi Mantra surgical robotic platform, with CEO Dr. Sudhir Srivastava telling The Motley Fool's interviewer Rachel Warren that the company's commercial growth reflects a combination of technological capabilities, clinical experience and affordability ( ).

During the interview, Srivastava said the company had performed more than 15,000 procedures using its robotic systems, including approximately 750 cardiac surgeries. He also highlighted the platform's expanding use across multiple...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SSII are available in the company's newsroom at

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