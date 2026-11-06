Investornewsbreaks Superq Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) Integrates Software And Hardware In Full-Stack Vision

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SuperQ Quantum (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) (FSE: 25X) is advancing a full-stack quantum computing strategy that integrates software orchestration with modular hardware to support hybrid quantum computing applications. The company is developing Super OS(TM), an operating system designed to coordinate classical computing resources, including CPUs and GPUs, with quantum processing units (“QPUs”), alongside Super Nova(TM), a modular quantum computer designed to run the operating system natively. Together, the technologies are intended to create a flexible, integrated computing ecosystem that supports complex workloads while offering deployment options and greater control over sensitive data. SuperQ's approach targets potential applications across enterprise computing, data centers, financial modeling, scientific research and national security, positioning the integration of quantum software and hardware as central to its efforts to advance practical quantum computing.

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About SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc.

SuperQ Quantum Computing is building the operating system, Super OS, to unify quantum and supercomputing for data center and enterprise deployment. This OS will run on SuperQ's in-development Super Nova hybrid quantum computers and third-party hardware. The company's already commercialized Super platform enables enterprises, government and research institutions to autonomously solve complex optimization and cybersecurity challenges by combining quantum and high-performance computing. The company is also putting quantum computing in the palm of consumers' hands through ChatQLM – the world's first consumer application powered by hybrid quantum and supercomputing.

SuperQ Quantum is headquartered in Canada with a growing international presence, particularly in the U.S., Middle East and Asia, strategically establishing Super Hubs in key regions. Through the Super platform, Super OS, Super Nova and ChatQLM, the company is taking quantum computing utility and quantum security beyond boardroom meetings to production grade solutions.

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