Rockbreaks Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) Reports Q2 Fiscal 2027 Revenue Of $72.1 Million, Net Income Of $5.3 Million

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Silvercorp Metals (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported financial and operating results for its second quarter of fiscal 2027 ended Sept. 30, 2026. Revenue declined 13% year over year to $72.1 million, primarily reflecting reduced production during safety improvement work at the Ying Mining District, partially offset by higher realized silver and gold prices. Net income attributable to shareholders totaled $5.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings declined to $18.4 million from $22.6 million, while operating cash flow increased 60% to $62.7 million, including a $43.9 million drawdown from Wheaton. The company produced approximately 900,000 ounces of silver and 1,371 ounces of gold during the quarter.

Silvercorp ended the quarter with $383.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, along with an equity investment portfolio valued at $428 million. Capital expenditures totaled $50.5 million as the company advanced mine construction and safety improvements. Major safety work at Ying has been substantially completed and operations have been approved to resume, while production at the GC Mine remains suspended, with a targeted restart in November 2027. The company is also targeting November 2027 for initial production at its El Domo project in Ecuador following weather-related construction delays.

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About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG.

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