Rockbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Reports Q3 2026 Revenue Growth Of 62% To $772 Million

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) reported third-quarter 2026 financial results, including revenue of $772 million, up 62% from $476 million in the prior-year period. Net earnings increased 12% to $410 million, or $0.90 per share, while adjusted net earnings rose 46% to $410 million. Operating cash flow increased 68% to $645 million, driven primarily by higher gross margins. Attributable gold equivalent production increased 13% year over year to approximately 231,000 ounces, supported by the expanded silver stream at Antamina and contributions from additional operating assets. For the first nine months of 2026, the company reported record revenue of $2.6 billion, net earnings of $1.5 billion and operating cash flow of $2.1 billion.

Wheaton maintained its 2026 production guidance of 860,000 to 940,000 gold equivalent ounces and its forecast of approximately 1.2 million ounces annually by 2030. The company also highlighted development milestones across its portfolio, including the first gold pour at the Koné project, initial deliveries from Platreef and construction approval for Copper World. Wheaton ended the quarter with $146 million in cash and $1.6 billion in outstanding debt, having repaid $372 million under its revolving credit facility during the period.

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About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WPM are available in the company's newsroom at

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