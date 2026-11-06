Why More Data Centers Should Use Renewable Energy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) With tech companies pouring tens of billions of dollars into constructing massive data center complexes to support their AI ambitions, there has been a major outcry about greenhouse gas emissions. AI data centers consume tons of energy, with companies like Google, Amazon, and Meta channeling enough energy to power large cities into their data centers.

Renewable energy industry players like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) may have to come up with innovative ways to bring projects online swiftly so that they can tap the...

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