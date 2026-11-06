BYD Hits Sales Record, Delivers 300K Units In October

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) China's BYD is making a stronger push into fully electric vehicles, with its October figures showing a clear change in what customers are buying. The manufacturer delivered more than 300,000 EVs during the month, marking a new achievement for its growing automotive business.

BYD's October performance therefore reflects more than a sales record. It highlights an increasingly electric business, supported by growing overseas demand and continued investment in new vehicles. American EV makers like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) may have to do more to prevent foreign brands like BYD from eventually taking over their target markets in...

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