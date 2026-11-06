4 Underreported Risks Facing The US Semiconductor Industry

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) The U.S. has taken numerous steps to promote the domestic semiconductor industry, but there are major risks arising from gaps in the way specialty chemicals and gases are looked at that have created major chokepoints that could, individually or collectively, bring the entire industry to its knees. We discuss those risks that are specific to the specialty chemicals and gases segment of the semiconductor industry.

Major U.S. semiconductor companies like NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are most likely aware of these risks, but may be shielded to a certain extent since they rely on foreign contract manufacturers to...

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