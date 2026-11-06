Miningnewsbreaks Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR OTCQB: FCHDF Frankfurt: Y4Y) Identifies Five High-Priority Gold-Silver Exploration Areas At Golden Arrow Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Fairchild Gold Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Fairchild Gold (TSX-V: FAIR; OTCQB: FCHDF; Frankfurt: Y4Y) announced results from a hyperspectral satellite survey conducted by TerraEye at its Golden Arrow gold-silver project, 65 kilometers east of Tonopah, Nevada. The survey identified 31 spectral alteration occurrences and nine integrated gold-silver exploration targets, with five target areas designated as high priority by the company. Fairchild believes several targets may be part of a larger, structurally controlled hydrothermal system spanning more than 20 square kilometers. The company plans field mapping, sampling and ground-based spectral analysis to investigate potential connections between mineralized zones and identify targets for future drilling.

Golden Arrow hosts National Instrument 43-101-compliant Measured and Indicated resources of 296,000 ounces of gold and 4.362 million ounces of silver, along with Inferred resources of 60,000 ounces of gold and 2.322 million ounces of silver. Fairchild intends to advance the existing resource toward a preliminary economic assessment while evaluating opportunities for resource expansion and additional mineralization.

To view the press release, visit

About Fairchild Gold Corp.

Fairchild Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of three complementary gold-silver-copper assets: Nevada Titan, Golden Arrow and Carlin Queen.

Nevada Titan is Fairchild's flagship high-impact Porphyry Copper-Gold exploration project in the historic Goodsprings Mining District of southern Nevada.

Golden Arrow provides Fairchild with an established open-pit gold-silver resource within the prolific Walker Lane mineral belt, while Carlin Queen provides additional gold-silver exploration exposure adjacent to the Hollister Au-Ag mine of Helcal Mining Company.

Fairchild's strategy is to build a significant Nevada-focused exploration and development platform combining established resources with opportunities for major new discoveries.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FAIR are available in the company's newsroom at

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