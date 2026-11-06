Miningnewsbreaks Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) Declares Q4 Dividend Of $0.195 Per Share, Up 18% Year Over Year

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) (TSX: WPM) announced that its board of directors declared its fourth quarterly cash dividend for 2026 of $0.195 per common share, representing an 18% increase from the corresponding dividend in 2025. The dividend will be payable on or about Dec. 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 19, 2026. The ex-dividend date is also Nov. 19, 2026.

The company also confirmed that its optional dividend reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) remains available to shareholders. For this quarterly dividend, Wheaton will issue common shares through treasury at the average market price without a discount. The dividend qualifies as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

To view the full press release, visit

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Wheaton Precious Metals is the world's premier precious metals streaming company with the highest-quality portfolio of long-life, low-cost assets. Its business model offers investors leverage to commodity prices and exploration upside but with a much lower risk profile than a traditional mining company. Wheaton delivers amongst the highest cash operating margins in the mining industry, allowing it to pay a competitive dividend and continue to grow through accretive acquisitions. Wheaton is committed to strong ESG practices and giving back to the communities where Wheaton and its mining partners operate. Wheaton creates sustainable value through streaming.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WPM are available in the company's newsroom at

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