Cherif Claims Gold Tour Top Honours At Hathab

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Cyrine Cherif clinched the Gold Tour during the fifth round of the 10th edition of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour at the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena on Friday.

Riding Imagine D'Armanville, Cherif clocked 55.77 seconds to finish ahead of Ghanim Nasser al-Qadi, who took second place in 56.21 seconds aboard Chedington. Khalid Abdulaziz al-Eid finished third in 57.96 seconds riding Raker.

Team Bu Thaila won the Gold Tour team competition with a combined time of 117.01 seconds. Team Ajwad finished second in 118.44 seconds, while Team Al Shaqab Academy placed third in 124.77 seconds. Khajeem al-Adhba, Head of the Veterinary and Farriery Department at the Qatar Equestrian Federation, presented the awards.

In the 110cm Open Class, Achraf Ouaala took first place in 26.96 seconds aboard Colines. Khalid Jassim al-Suwaidi finished second in 27.62 seconds riding Mona Lancia, while Alia Ahmed al-Khater was third in 28.59 seconds on Denver.

Al-Suwaidi also won the junior competition, riding Mona Lancia to a time of 27.62 seconds. Al-Khater took second place on Denver in 28.59 seconds, while Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri finished third in 28.69 seconds aboard Hanisi.

Mohammed Saleh al-Marri, Head of the Facilities and Logistics Committee for Longines Hathab, presented the prizes.

Nayla Mohammed Abdulrahman al-Marri won the 70cm Future Riders class in 15.64 seconds aboard Coco Chanel. Mashael Mohammed al-Thani finished second in 16.17 seconds on Malaga, while Nayla Mohammed al-Thani took third place in 16.32 seconds, also riding Malaga.

Khalid Sanad al-Nuaimi, a member of the championship's organising committee, presented the awards.

The fifth round concludes today with the Future Riders class, a two-phase competition featuring 90cm obstacles, followed by the 120cm Bronze Tour individual and team competitions. The day will culminate with the Diamond Tour, featuring 150cm obstacles. Dressage competitions in the Preliminary, Elementary and First Level categories will also take place.

Cyrine Cherif Gold Tour Qatar Equestrian Federation Ghanim Nasser al-Qadi