Qatar Strongly Condemns Armed Attack In Southern Egypt

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has strongly condemned an armed attack in the southern part of the Arab Republic of Egypt that claimed the lives of two Egyptian border guard officers.

In a statement issued on Friday, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong denunciation of the attack, reaffirming the country's firm opposition to violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or causes.

The ministry also extended Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt