Amir Receive Phone Call From US President

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received Friday a telephone call from President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Both sides, during the call, reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

In this context, HH the Amir and the US President discussed the latest international efforts, notably the initiatives led by the State of Qatar, to bridge the gaps between the concerned parties and support the negotiation process, to pave the road for reaching a comprehensive agreement that resolves the crisis and ensures security and stability in the region.

In this regard, His Highness emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and embracing diplomacy as a means of resolving disputes; preventing further escalation in the region; and safeguarding freedom of maritime navigation and the security of energy supplies.