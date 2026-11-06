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Coalition Says It Intercepted, Destroyed Drone In Saudi Makkah Province


Date: 2026-11-06 02:04:58

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said Friday its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone in Saudi Arabia's Province of Makkah.

Official Spokesperson for the Coalition, Major General Turki Al Malki confirmed the interception in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the coalition forces said they had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen's Houthi group toward Najran Province

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Gulf Times

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