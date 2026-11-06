The Climate Trust's Mcintyre Ranch Project Becomes First Completed Issuance Under CAR's Canada Grassland Protocol

MENAFN - 3BL) CARDSTON COUNTY, ALBERTA, Canada, November 6, 2026 /3BL/ - SCS Global Services Global Services, a leading third-party sustainability certification and verification body, and The Climate Trust (TCT), a nonprofit carbon project developer, today announced successful completion of the initial verification of carbon credits generated by the McIntyre Ranch grassland project in Alberta, Canada - the first to be registered under Climate Action Reserve's (CAR) Canadian Grassland Protocol. The project was developed by The Climate Trust and is owned by McIntyre Ranching Co. Ltd.

The verified project area permanently protects native grassland from conversion to cropland through the placement of a 55,000+ acre perpetual conservation easement that restricts crop cultivation and soil disturbance. The project activity results in avoided greenhouse gas emissions associated with soil carbon loss according to locally relevant farming practices in the baseline scenario. It is part of a broader conservation effort between the Thrall family, Nature Conservancy Canada and Ducks Unlimited Canada, that resulted in Canada's largest agricultural conservation agreement to date. Conversations about the easement began more than two decades prior and required the careful alignment of family consideration, conservation partnerships, and carbon finance to formalize this project.

"Grassland conservation is one of several underutilized approaches with high potential to deliver climate change mitigation benefits. As the project developer, TCT's thoughtful and close partnership with the landowners involved with the McIntyre project allowed for a smooth and efficient assessment process," said Heather Rosa, SCS Global Services' Director of Carbon Offset Verification, Energy, Industry, and Agriculture. "We were delighted to lead the verification of the first project under CAR's Canada Grassland Protocol to ensure the credits are of high integrity. This is a milestone worth celebrating, one that we hope opens the door to scaled investment in grassland protection across North America."

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SCS Global Services, The Climate Trust, and McIntyre Ranch managers examining grass during the verification site visit. Photo credit: Kate Brow, The Climate Trust

“Large expanses of in-tact grassland like this are increasingly hard to find in the Great Plains, yet they represent one of our most important – and most at risk - natural carbon sinks. TCT is thrilled to add this project to our grasslands conservation program to support lasting soil carbon storage and biodiversity benefits” said Travis Croft, Program Manager at The Climate Trust.

With the addition of McIntyre Ranch, TCTs grassland carbon portfolio now encompasses over 250,000 acres of permanently protected grassland across 15 projects. To date The Climate Trust has developed over 30 nature-based carbon projects supporting working lands and natural climate solutions throughout North America.

“The McIntyre Ranch is one of the most rare and significant grassland ecosystems in North America given its size and largely unchanged condition. Its diverse native plant communities, healthy wildlife populations, and natural processes still mirror historic grassland dynamics,” said the Thralls.“It is an honor for our family to help protect this land.”

The verification was conducted by SCS Global Services in accordance with the Climate Action Reserve Canada Grassland Protocol, with Carolin Judd serving as the lead auditor and Saroop Sandhu serving as technical reviewer. Conservation easements protecting the McIntyre Ranch property are held by Nature Conservancy Canada (NCC) and Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC).

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is an international leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and celebrating over 40 years in business, SCS Global Services has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS Global Services is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS Global Services is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information, visit .

About The Climate Trust

Founded in 1997, The Climate Trust (TCT) is a nonprofit project developer focused on utilizing carbon markets to scale natural climate solutions. TCT believes that carbon emissions reductions and good land stewardship go hand in hand - a core belief that has driven the organization's work for over 25 years. TCT seeks to promote healthy ecosystems and resilient communities by mobilizing markets to solve ecological issues in three areas of carbon project development and financing: Reforestation/Afforestation, Grassland Conservation, and Improved Forest Management. For more information, visit

Media Contacts

Rachel Barnhart

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

SCS Global Services

Email: [email protected]

Travis Croft

Program Manager

The Climate Trust

Email: [email protected]