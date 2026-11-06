Keybank Invests $50,000 In Navway To Expand Attainable Housing Access And Workforce Housing Solutions In Florida's Collier County

MENAFN - 3BL) Access to attainable housing is critical to the long-term health and economic vitality of communities. In Florida's Collier County, where housing affordability continues to be a challenge for residents and employers alike, innovative solutions are helping make housing resources more accessible and easier to navigate.

To support that effort, KeyBank has invested $50,000 in NavWay, a new digital platform being developed by The Housing Alliance to connect residents, housing providers, employers, developers and community organizations with attainable housing resources. The investment designates KeyBank as a NavWay Champion, one of the initiative's highest levels of support, and reflects the bank's commitment to strengthening communities through affordable housing and economic opportunity.

Using Technology to Simplify Housing Access

Navigating housing programs, resources and opportunities can often be complex and time-consuming. NavWay was created to serve as a centralized online hub that brings those resources together in one place, helping users more easily identify housing options and connect with relevant community partners.

"Housing accessibility is critical to the long-term vitality of our community," said Michael Puchalla, CEO and Executive Director of The Housing Alliance. "KeyBank's investment helps accelerate a technology-driven solution that will make it easier for individuals and families to find housing opportunities while supporting employers and community partners working to address local housing challenges."

Supporting Economic Opportunity Through Housing

Access to stable, attainable housing influences far more than where people live. It affects workforce participation, economic mobility, business growth and overall community well-being.

"At KeyBank, we believe stable, attainable housing is foundational to economic opportunity and community well-being," said Michael Schneider, Florida Market President for KeyBank. "NavWay is an innovative solution that brings together technology, collaboration and community engagement to help residents access housing resources and strengthen the workforce that drives Collier County's economy."

The investment aligns with KeyBank's broader commitment to supporting affordable housing, neighborhood revitalization and community development initiatives that create lasting impact.

Building a Stronger Future for Southwest Florida

The Housing Alliance expects NavWay to become an important resource for advancing housing accessibility and supporting sustainable growth throughout Collier County. Community leaders, employers and residents will have an opportunity to learn more about the platform during the NavWay Launch Celebration on January 8, 2027, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

Through their partnership, KeyBank and The Housing Alliance are leveraging technology, collaboration and community investment to help address one of the region's most pressing challenges. By creating a more connected and accessible housing ecosystem, NavWay has the potential to expand opportunity for residents, strengthen the local workforce and contribute to a stronger future for Southwest Florida.