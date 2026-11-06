Covia's Ahuazotepec Plant Earns ESR Recognition For Commitment To Social Responsibility

Covia's Ahuazotepec, Mexico plant was recently awarded the Socially Responsible Company (ESR) designation by Cemefi (the Mexican Center for Philanthropy), recognizing the plant's strong commitment to corporate social responsibility. The ESR distinction is awarded to organizations that successfully integrate social responsibility into their business strategy while creating positive impact for employees, communities, and the environment. As part of the evaluation process, the Ahuazotepec team submitted extensive documentation highlighting the plant's community engagement, governance, workforce management, and environmental stewardship initiatives. This achievement recognizes Covia as an important member of a community of organizations dedicated to creating lasting social, environmental, and economic value.

The following are just a few of the initiatives that helped the plant earn the ESR designation:

Environmental Stewardship: For over a decade, the Ahuazotepec Plant has collaborated with municipal authorities to donate and plant approximately 25,000 trees annually. Community Engagement: The plant supports educational programs that promote environmental awareness among children and adolescents. These programs include reforestation projects, workshops, community events, and student contests. For example, the team recently held a drawing competition that encouraged students to share their ideas on how to protect and care for the environment. Additionally, funds are invested in schools and community activities each year. Workforce Management: For three consecutive years, the plant has maintained compliance with the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare's voluntary labor registration program. This demonstrates the plant's dedication to responsible labor practices. Additionally, the plant's Program of Self-Management in Safety and Health at Work (PASST) certification demonstrates their commitment to safety first. Access to Water: Between 2023 and 2025, the plant helped to deliver five rainwater collection systems to schools across the region. Six additional systems are planned over the next two years.

Please join us in congratulating the Ahuazotepec team on their well-deserved recognition and collective efforts in earning this distinction.