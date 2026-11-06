Russia's Defense Ministry Says Conducted 11 Group Strikes On Ukraine, Downed Over 5,000 Drones In Past Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Moscow: Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that the country's forces conducted 11 group strikes against Ukraine over the past week.

The targets included Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, logistics centers, energy and transport infrastructure, production workshops and storage facilities for cruise missiles, ground robotic systems, drones and ammunition, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries, the ministry said.

The ministry also said 14 dry cargo ships carrying weapons, military equipment and dual-use goods to Ukraine were hit, while Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities used to receive, store and distribute military cargo were put out of operation.

Russian air defense forces shot down one guided aerial bomb, four Flamingo missiles, six Neptune missiles, two HIMARS rockets and 5,315 drones, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Russian attacks across Ukraine killed one person and injured 23 others over the past day, Ukrainian media reported Friday.

The Ukrainian military, for its part, said its forces on Thursday and Friday struck two Russian ammunition depots in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, as well as a drone command post and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Donetsk region.