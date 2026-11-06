Israeli Occupation Steps Up Attacks In Southern Lebanon, Lebanese Media Reports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: Israeli forces have continued their attacks on several villages and towns in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

The agency reported that an Israeli patrol advanced towards the outskirts of Kfar Kila, near Deir Mimas, and opened fire close to residents harvesting olives, forcing them to leave the area.

The patrol subsequently took up positions on the outskirts of the village, restricting movement in and out of the area. It also detained a local resident and took him to an undisclosed location.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces carried out a demolition operation in the town of Al Tayri, in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli forces also conducted a machine-gun sweep towards the town of Al Qantara, coinciding with the movement of Israeli military vehicles in the area, the agency added.