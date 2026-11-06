Gold Prices Edge Higher Amid Anticipation Of US Interest Rate Trajectory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold prices rose slightly at the start of Asian trading on Friday, as investors await signals regarding the direction of US interest rates.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to USD 4,103.55 per ounce, putting it on track for a weekly gain of approximately 5.9 percent so far.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery held firm at USD 4,112.80 per ounce.

Among other precious metals, spot silver climbed 0.5 percent to USD 52.01 per ounce, platinum held steady at USD 1,517.20 per ounce, and palladium remained stable at USD 1,031.01 per ounce.